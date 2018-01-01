Logo Mobile Logo

Showcase your works with an artsy new portfolio

Create a signature portfolio without a hitch. Choose a perfect template and add your personal touch to build a professional-looking website.

Professional Looking Websites

Powerful eCommerce platform

All-in-one advanced eCommerce platform to start selling online! 70+ payment and shipping methods, stunning design and endless opportunities.

eCommerce website builder

Free website hosting and domain

Ucraft not only enables you to host your own website for free, but it also lets you get a subdomain or connect a custom domain for free.

  • Reliable Google cloud hosting without bandwidth limitations
  • Ucraft subdomain
  • Option to connect your own domain for free
  • New custom domain with our yearly plan

Free website hosting and domain

Treasures for free

Still need convincing? Here are top reasons why you should use Ucraft website builder!
Get secure and reliable free hosting with cloud technology from Google.
Free cloud hosting

Ucraft website builder gives you secure and reliable, free hosting with cloud technology from Google! Your website will load faster and perform beautifully.

Create a unique and engaging content and your website will perform great at Google!
Powerful SEO

Ucraft makes SEO easier than ever. We provide powerful out-of-the-box SEO so you can get found online, even if you’re not a digital marketing professional.

A magic tool for designers! Adjust your website styling in one place like you did in Photoshop!
Designer tools

The magic of our Designer Tools allows you to make changes to your website's styling and design in one place. Inspired by Photoshop, produced by U!

Don't waste your time reinventing a wheel. Reuse the blocks, write the content and you are all set!
Drag and drop blocks

Guess what? No coding or designer skills needed. Our drag and drop interface helps you build a website simply dragging and dropping things around, just like that!

Our friendly team are always happy to assist you 24/7. Just click the Help button!
Support 24/7

We are always a click away and eager to assist if you get lost in a dark forest. Simply click the Help button to light your way and we’ll be there in no time.

Add team members to your project and enjoy the magic together.
Call your team

Teamwork makes the dream work. That’s why we made it possible to invite your team members so you can create a perfect website together.

Apps on the Dashboard

Powerful integrations: Business, Marketing, Analytics and Design. We cover it all!
Google maps

Help your customers find their way to your business with just one click by adding a map to your Ucraft website.

Vimeo

Give your website visitors the best viewing experience and captivate them by publishing and showcasing videos.

YouTube

Offer interesting, quality videos to your website visitors, impress them and keep them coming back for more.

Mail Chimp

Integrate MailChimp into your Ucraft website, add a subscription form and gather your subscribers in one place.

Aviary

Enhance and stylize your photos with professional effects and share your unique creations with your visitors.

Noun Project

Give your website a more personal touch and define the essence of your business with eye-catching icons.

SoundCloud

Liven up your website by unleashing a curated playlist or uploading your own music for your visitors to hear.

PayPal

Boost your sales and securely accept online payments from satisfied customers in a matter of seconds.

Intercom

Connect with your customers and communicate with them in a completely new, more personal way.

HotJar

Set up Hotjar on your Ucraft website to find out how visitors use your site and turn them into customers.

Eventbrite

Organize events, promote them, draw large crowds to them and sell tickets right from your Ucraft website.

Disqus

Start conversations with your visitors, increase engagement and build a community on your Ucraft website.

Typeform

Engage your customers and ask them anything by creating beautifully designed typeforms they will enjoy completing.

Twitter

Spice up your Ucraft website by merging your Twitter presence with it, streaming your feed and sharing your tweets.

Unsplash

Access thousands of beautiful, high-resolution photos with just one click and bring them directly to your website.

Google Analytics

Get more insight on sales, conversions, clicks, page views and other analytical data with this powerful tool.

Zendesk Chat

Make the communication between you and your customers efficient, relevant, and personal with Zendesk. 

Hello Bar

Show the right message at the right time to your website visitors to convert them into real customers.

Calendly

Let your customers schedule meetings directly from your website with the help of the Calendly integration.

Instagram

Add images to your Ucraft website from your favorite trendy social networking app.

Customer feedback

I have been really impressed with Ucraft. The ease of the designer - from adding logos to connecting my domain has been extremely easy and I will definitely be using this service consistently from now on!
Scott Stevens - Filmmaker & Photographer @ filmbyscott.com
The ucraft experience is overall amazing :) It has allowed me to share with others something that I love, in the way that I like!
Brandon Ng -Creative Sketcher @ T.S. Brandon Ng
Ucraft is awesome!
Diego Figari - Manager / Marketing Director @ Bang & Olufsen, Berlin
I’ve never thought that migrating my website to Ucraft could be that easy! That's what I call a great job! :)
Artak Harutyunyan - Founder @ Black Angus

